Making students sing Hindu hymns exposes govt’s real Hindutva agenda: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said authorities in Kashmir were directing students in some schools to sing Hindu hymns, which exposes “the real Hindutva” agenda of the BJP-ruled Centre.

“Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real Hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She posted a video on her timeline in which school staff were making students recite the famous bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram ….” in a classroom.

“Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so-called ‘Badalta J&K’,” she added.