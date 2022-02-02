Makkah Masjid: Officials miffed over slow pace of repair work

Hyderabad: The advisor to Government Minority Welfare A K Khan and Director Minority Affairs Shahnawaz Qasim visited the historical Makkah Masjid on Tuesday to inspect the progress of its repair work to ensure its completion before the onset of Ramadan. Both of them expressed their displeasure over the slow pace of the work and instructed the contractor to complete the work before Ramadan.

Both these officials have met the Contractor and the Incharge of Heritage Telangana to seek clarification about the delay in repair work in spite of the governments releasing the fund on time.

They gave a deadline to the contractor to complete the repairing work by March 15.

They inspected various parts of the mosque for 2 hours to review the work being done.

It is to be noted that the earlier contractor was dismissed for the sub-quality work and a new contractor has been assigned the task.

There are 15 tombs inside the mosque out of which work on 9 have been completed and the remaining 6 tombs are expected to be completed before the onset of holy Ramadan.

Due to the sub-standard quality of the repairing work the Plaster was falling off from the interior parts of the tombs.

Shahnawaz Qasim instructed the district Minority Welfare officer Mohammed Qasim to visit the mosque daily to review the contractor’s work.

Superintendent of Mecca Masjid Mohammed Abdul Qadir Siddique had apprised the officials about the needs of the mosques and informed them that thousands of devotees come to pray in the mosque during the holy nights and hence the facilities should be in place.