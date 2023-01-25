‘Malafide intention’: Adani Group on Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud

Soon after US’s Hindenburg Research investigative report accused Adani Group of the improper wide use of businesses established in offshore tax havens and expressed worry about excessive debt levels, the conglomerate released a statement terming the report as ‘malicious combinations of selective misinformation.’

The statement was released by Adani Group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Singh who stated the allegations made are stale, baseless and discredited that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts.

Pointing that the timings of the report are to undermine the Adani Group’s reputation, the statement read, “The report’s publication clearly betrays a brazen, malafide intention to undermine the Adani Group’s reputation with the principal objective of damaging the upcoming Follow-On-Public Offering from Adani Enterprises.”

It further said that its investors are unperturbed by the report and have full faith and will not be influenced by “one-sided, motivated and unsubstantiated reports with vested interests.”

Media statement on a report published by Hindenburg Research. pic.twitter.com/ZdIcZhpAQT — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) January 25, 2023

The firm published an investigative document titled ‘Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History‘ and revealed findings of their two-year investigation presenting evidence that the Rs 17.8 trillion worth Adani group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.

According to the report, Gautam Adani, the Adani Group’s founder and chairman, has a net worth of about $120 billion, which he has increased by more than $100 billion in the last three years, primarily as a result of stock price growth in the group’s seven most important publicly traded companies, which have increased by an average of 819 percent during that time.

As a reaction to the announcement, the market capitalization of the seven Adani Group equities fell by 46,086 crore on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Adani Total Gas lost Rs 12,366 crore, followed by Adani Ports, which lost Rs 8,342 crore, and Adani Transmission, which lost Rs 8,039 crore.