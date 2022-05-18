Malaika Arora all set for second marriage, here’s wedding date

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are head-over-heels in love with each other, are planning to take their relationship to next level. Yes, you read that right! Industry is buzzing with a hot scoop of Malaika and Arjun’s winter wedding.

According to a latest report in Bollywood Life, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are deciding to tie the knot mostly in November or December. It is going to be a very intimate ceremony in the attendance of only family of a few close friends. Reports also suggests that the couple will host a wedding party after they register their marriage.

Speaking about their D-day outfits, Malaika Arora is likely to opt for a simple and elegant saree on the day of their wedding registration while Arjun Kapoor will wear a simple kurta. However, neither of them have officially confirmed the same.

After a lot of speculations, Arjun and Malaika finally made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019. They have been inseparable since then and their mushy pictures from vacations to outings prove the strong bond of love they share.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has ‘The Lady Killer’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’.