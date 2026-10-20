Malaika Arora spotted in Abu Dhabi with rumoured beau Sarvesh

Mumbai: A picture together and a caption mentioning “a whole lot of love”! Malaika Arora and Sarvesh Shashi’s Abu Dhabi outing comes amid rumours about their relationship, adding an interesting twist to the chatter surrounding the two.

Sarvesh shared a photograph on Instagram from their visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. In the picture, he stands with his arm around Malaika’s shoulder as they pose against the mosque’s white arches and gold accents. However, it is his affectionate caption that adds intrigue to the moment.

“A little yin, a little yang, and a whole lot of love,” he wrote.

With dating rumours already surrounding them, the picture offers another glimpse of their time together. However, the post does not confirm a relationship, and an affectionate caption alone leaves plenty open to interpretation.

A friendly holiday moment or a hint at something more? For now, the photograph leaves that question unanswered.