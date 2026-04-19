Malakpet apartment residents alarmed after nude intruder attempts entry

Hyderabad: An unidentified nude intruder allegedly entered an apartment complex in Malakpet, creating panic among residents on April 14.

The Malakpet police registered a case after Rohan Reddy, a resident of Gangadhar Apartment in West Prashanth Nagar Colony, lodged a complaint. According to the complaint, on April 14, at around 3:05 am, an unknown person entered the apartment complex in a nude state and behaved in significantly inappropriate conduct.

The accused reportedly approached all 30 flats in the building and knocked on the doors, attempting to enter the houses. His appearance and suspicious actions left the residents scared and distressed.

Residents raised concerns about the safety of children, women, and elderly persons residing in the neighborhood.

CCTV footage submitted to the police by the complainant captured the intruder arriving in a blue Swift car using the back route. In one clip, he runs away after knocking on a door.

An unidentified nude intruder allegedly entered an apartment complex in Malakpet, creating panic among residents on April 14.



The Malakpet police registered a case after Rohan Reddy, a resident of Gangashar Apartment in West Prashanth Nagar Colony, lodged a complaint. According… pic.twitter.com/jNYFCV0Huy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 19, 2026

A case was registered at the Malakpet police station on Thursday, April 16, under Sections 292 (public nuisance), 296 (obscene acts and songs), and 329(4) (house trespassing) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Malakpet Station House Officer (SHO) K Narsimha told Siasat.com that police are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the accused. “Investigation is underway. We are very close to finding the accused.”

The accused has not yet been arrested.