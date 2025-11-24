Malakpet railway station set for Rs 26.5 cr upgrade under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Hyderabad: SCR’s Malakpet railway station on the Kacheguda–Falaknuma suburban route is set for a major upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), with redevelopment works estimated at Rs 26.5 crore.

The station, which is an important halt for key express trains such as the Kacheguda–Kurnool Tungabhadra Express, the Kacheguda–Guntur Express, and several MMTS services, is being modernised with a focus on passenger convenience and aesthetics.

According to officials, works include an infrastructure boost in the circulating area, creation and relocation of parking sheds, incorporation of local art, development of selfie points and signage, construction of entrance arches, and a revamped station facade on both entry sides.

A 12-metre-wide foot-over-bridge, platform covers, two escalators and lifts, new platform surfaces, improved lighting, and upgraded information boards are also part of the project.

All works are being executed simultaneously and are expected to be completed by June 2026. Overall, 40 railway stations across Telangana are being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 2,750 crore to provide modern passenger amenities and transform them into growth centres for the surrounding regions, a press release said.

Three stations, Begumpet, Warangal and Karimnagar, have already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while redevelopment works are in various stages of progress at the remaining stations, the release added.