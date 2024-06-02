Malala Yousafzai’s screen debut in British sitcom

London: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has recently made her acting debut with a cameo appearance in the British sitcom ‘We Are Lady Parts’. Known for her activism in promoting education for girls worldwide, Yousafzai’s foray into acting has taken fans and viewers by surprise.

In the sitcom’s second season, Yousafzai appears in a dream sequence that has quickly gone viral. The show, which revolves around an all-female Muslim punk band, features a storyline in the second episode where the band faces a dilemma about removing slavery from the school curriculum.

(Image source: X)

The fantasy sequence during the band’s song ‘Malala Made Me Do It’ showcases Yousafzai on a fake horse, donning a bejeweled, fringed cowboy hat over a dupatta, paired with a stunning blue dress. This unexpected and iconic look has sparked attention on social media.

(Image source: X)

Malala’s Reaction to Her Cameo

Malala has expressed her surprise and delight at being part of the show. In an interview with Vogue, she mentioned, “I never expected to be in a show. I’m finally showing my hidden talent.” She further elaborated on her experience with The New York Times, stating, “When I saw the set on the day of filming, it was completely beyond my wildest imagination. And the funny thing was, I didn’t have lines, so it made things a lot easier.”