Malali mosque-temple row in Karnataka; prohibitory orders clamped

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): The district administration of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday clamped prohibitory orders in the surrounding areas of the Malali mosque near Mangaluru city.

Temple structure was found on April 21 during the renovation of the mosque, stirring a controversy. Following this, the court had ordered the mosque management to stop the work.

The Hindu activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have decided to ascertain the truth about the mosque in the form of traditional way by posing “Tambula Prashne” before the priests on Wednesday (May 25).

In coastal Karnataka, it is common practice to approach priests to know about the history of generations. It is widely practiced custom which people gave faith in. The Hindu activists will also put “Ashtamangala Prashne”, after “Tambula Prashne”, as the next step to ascertain the history of mosque.

Astanangala Prashne is also a traditional Hindu astrology method which has more standing than Tambula Prashne.

Mangaluru Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has clamped prohibitory orders surrounding the Assayed Adbullahil Madani mosque at Malali.

If the priest says that the Malali mosque was a temple once, the issue is likely to become controversial as the Hindu activists will proceed further legally and claim their rights over the mosque.

The experts say that unlike Srirangapatna, if the row erupts over the Malali mosque, it is going to be a challenge for the administration.

Malali town is located close to Mangaluru, which is regarded as the communally sensitive region. Any disturbance here will affect all three coastal districts. The region is considered as a bastion of the BJP.

The Hindu activists have also started the movement for taking back Srirangapatna Jamia masjid in Mandya district. They have already submitted a memorandum to the district administration urging them to conduct verification of the masjid on the lines of Gyanwapi masjid. They have stated that if the government does not respond, they will approach the court. Hindu activists are claiming that the mosque has been built after razing down Hanuman temple.