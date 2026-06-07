Malayalam cinema mourns: Salim Kumar passes away

Kochi: The house named ‘Laughing Villa’ in North Paravoor, a reflection of actor Salim Kumar’s infectious humour and larger-than-life personality, has fallen silent.

The laughter and smiles that once filled the home of the celebrated actor have given way to grief as Malayalam cinema mourns the passing of one of its most beloved performers around 10:45 p.m. at a private hospital here on Saturday.

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar, who entertained generations with his unmatched comic timing and later proved his brilliance in serious roles, passed away after a prolonged battle with health issues.

The 56-year-old actor had been undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital in Kochi, where he was placed on ventilator support after doctors assessed his condition as critical.

A team of specialist doctors had been closely monitoring his condition and continuing treatment.

However, his health had been a concern for several years due to liver-related ailments.

Salim Kumar had earlier revealed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis and clarified that it was not caused by alcohol consumption but was a hereditary condition.

He had also spoken about a family member suffering from a similar illness despite having no history of alcohol intake.

The actor had openly shared the emotional struggles that accompanied his health challenges, including periods of isolation and personal battles while coping with a long-term illness.

Salim Kumar’s journey in Malayalam cinema was nothing short of remarkable.

Beginning his career through mimicry and comedy, he became one of the most popular comedians of his generation before successfully transforming himself into a versatile character actor.

Over a career spanning nearly three decades, he acted in around 120 films and directed three movies, leaving an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema.

From unforgettable comic characters in films such as Thenkaasipattanam, Ee Parakkum Thalika, Meesa Madhavan, C.I.D. Moosa, Kalyanaraman and Pulival Kalyanam to emotionally powerful performances in films like Achanurangatha Veedu and Adaminte Makan Abu, Salim Kumar displayed a rare ability to move seamlessly between humour and human drama.

His performance in ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, a landmark achievement for an artiste who rose from the world of mimicry.

He also won Kerala State Film Awards and later ventured into direction, with his film ‘Karutha Joothan’ winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story.

Salim Kumar’s demise has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans and well-wishers across the state.

His close association with North Paravoor, the same hometown as Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, made his loss even more personal for the people of the region.

The actor’s mortal remains will be kept at the Paravoor Town Hall on Sunday morning till noon for the public to pay their last respects.

Following this, the body will be taken to his residence, ‘Laughing Villa’, where the final farewell will be held.

Malayalam cinema has lost not just a comedian, but an artist who showed that laughter could carry emotion, truth and humanity.

The voice that made millions smile has fallen silent, but Salim Kumar’s characters will continue to live on in the hearts of audiences.