Malayalis in Riyadh mark Saudi National Day with cycle rally

Riyadh: Gulf Malayali Federation (GMF) on Wednesday, September 23, marked Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day with a solidarity declaration and cycle rally, bringing together members of the expatriate community in Riyadh.

The programme was organised by GMF’s Saudi National Committee under the theme “Solidarity of the Expatriate Community with the Country that Provides Us Our Livelihood”.

GMF GCC Chairman Rafi Pangode hoisted the Saudi national flag during the event. Speakers highlighted the support and cooperation extended to expatriate communities living and working in the Kingdom.

GMF members participate in a Saudi National Day rally in Riyadh.

GMF Chief Patron Dr Jayachandran spoke about the support extended by Saudi citizens to expatriates, while Riyadh Central Committee President Shaji Madathil and GMF GCC Women’s Coordinator Kamar Banu Valiyakath highlighted the relationship between Saudi citizens and expatriate communities.

GMF Media Coordinator Jayan Kodungallur spoke about Saudi Arabia’s development and transformation across various sectors under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

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Motivational speaker Saleem Maliyekkal said expatriates should fulfil their responsibilities towards the Kingdom and contribute to the society in which they live.

The event also included a cake-cutting ceremony and distribution of sweets.

The programme was followed by a cycle rally through parts of Malaz and along King Abdullah Park, with participants expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom marked its National Day.

Several GMF office-bearers, members and families attended the event.

GMF members gather during Saudi National Day celebrations in Riyadh.

As part of its Saudi National Day celebrations, GMF is also scheduled to hold a cultural and entertainment programme at the Wafa Hypermarket Auditorium in Sholamol, Riyadh, tonight.

The programme will feature cultural performances, songs by Saudi artists, a lighting show and a DJ performance by Shihab Shah, with Shabana Shihab also scheduled to participate.