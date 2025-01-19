Maldives to repatriate undocumented expatriates under biometrics-based operation

Colombo: The Maldives will begin to repatriate undocumented expatriates identified through biometrics data collection under the ongoing “Kuran’gi Operation”, PSM News, the official media outlet, reported on Sunday quoting the Ministry of Homeland Security and Technology.

PSM said the operation was launched in May 2024, which aims to provide a permanent solution to the issue of undocumented migrants in the Maldives, Xinhua news agency reported.

As part of the operation, fingerprints of migrant workers are recorded and checks are conducted to ensure that they are employed in the Maldives in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations, PSM said.

After biometrics data collection is completed undocumented expatriates will be repatriated from the country, Minister of State for Homeland Security and Technology Ahmed Siddeeq told PSM News. He added that the biometrics data collection will also assist in detecting expatriates entering the country on forged passports or travel documents.

According to him, the operation is expected to be completed in 2027. However, biometrics data collection of all expatriate workers is expected to be completed in April 2025.

Operation Kurangi – an initiative launched last year to collect the biometric data of migrant workers in the Maldives – has been expanded to the greater Male’ area.

Operation Kurangi was launched from K. Himmafushi on May 2, 2024, as part of efforts by the Homeland Security Ministry to curb illegal migration.

The operation was expanded to the greater Male’ area on Saturday.

According to the Homeland Security Ministry, 75 ministry officials have been deployed to collect the biometric data of migrant workers in the Male’ area.

The event – taking place from 08:00 am to 06:00 pm – will see officials collect the biometric data of migrant workers from the education sector as well as those working in some large companies.

The officials will be operating in Male’ as well as Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu.

According to the Homeland Security Ministry, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons (Anti-TIP) Office will also be screening migrant workers during the event.

Operation Kurangi has seen the collection of the biometric data of over 18,000 migrant workers. The Homeland Security Ministry has previously said it expects to finish the task by April this year.

