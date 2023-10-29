Malikarjun Kharge takes dig at BJP over rising onion prices

The onion prices peaked last week by nearly 50 per cent. The vegetable was selling at Rs 60-80 per kg across Delhi-NCR depending upon the quality.

New Delhi: Congress President Malikarjun Kharge on Sunday took a dig at the BJP-led Central government over rising onion prices.

While sharing a cartoon on his X account, Kharge wrote in Hindi, “For past 9.5 years BJP has been mocking public outcry against rising inflation and high prices…every time on the issue of inflation, Modi government has made fun of people, in this way …

“Inflation is not visible, I don’t eat onions , we are better than other countries.

“Why are onions again costlier then?” Kharge asked.

He further added that people will answer BJP by defeating them in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

