Malkajgiri police arrest two with 18 kg ganja at railway station

Hyderabad: Police on Monday, June 22, arrested two individuals for illegal possession and transport of 18 kilogram of dry ganja during a raid at Malkajgiri Railway Station.

The accused were identified as Sunil Bhimrao, 32, and Akash Madhukar, 21, both residents of Maharashtra’s Parabani district.

The arrests took place at Malkajgiri Railway Station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Police seized 18 kg of dry ganja along with two mobile phones.

A case has been registered at the Malkajgiri police station. Authorities have since produced both accused individuals before the court for judicial remand.

While Bhimrao was a resident of Sarfarajnagar while Madhukar was from Thamboli Khakrkana.