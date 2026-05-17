Malkajgiri Police book 323 drunk driving cases, over 25,000 challans in a week

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate booked 323 drunk and drive cases and imposed challans for over 25,000 traffic violations during a special enforcement drive between May 10 and May 16, according to data released by the police.

Of the drunk driving cases disposed of during the week, 194 were closed and 14 persons were awarded jail sentences.

Wrong-side driving tops the list

Obstruction of the carriageway recorded the highest number of challans at 10,777, followed by wrong-side driving at 7,047. Signal jumping accounted for 2,533 challans, triple riding for 2,026, over-speeding for 1,447 and mobile phone use while driving for 1,289.

Among the 11 traffic police stations under the commissionerate, Jawaharnagar recorded the highest number of drunk driving cases at 66, followed by Trimulgherry at 56 and LB Nagar at 48.

The commissionerate said the special drive was aimed at enhancing road safety and ensuring the free flow of traffic.