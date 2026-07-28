Malkajgiri police fulfils specially abled man’s wish to be a cop

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Commissioner came to the rescue of a specially abled man in Hyderabad on Monday, July 27, by fulfilling his wish to be a police officer, albeit briefly.

Rahul was welcomed by the Commissioner, B. Sumathi, who invited him into her office and seated him in her chair, allowing him to experience the role he is passionate about.

She also presented him with a police cap and interacted with him, making the occasion memorable.

The Malkajgiri Police Commissioner came to the rescue of a specially abled man in Hyderabad on Monday, July 27, by fulfilling his wish to be a police officer, albeit briefly.



Rahul was welcomed by the Commissioner, B. Sumathi, who invited him into her office and seated him in… pic.twitter.com/p4CQduL6Kt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 28, 2026

The gesture highlighted the Malkajgiri Police’s commitment not only to professional duty but also to compassion and public service.