Malkajgiri police fulfils specially abled man’s wish to be a cop

Rahul was welcomed by the commissioner, who invited him into her office and seated him in the commissioner’s chair, allowing him to experience the role he is passionate about.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi interacts wiith Rahul
Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi interacts wiith Rahul

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Commissioner came to the rescue of a specially abled man in Hyderabad on Monday, July 27, by fulfilling his wish to be a police officer, albeit briefly.

Rahul was welcomed by the Commissioner, B. Sumathi, who invited him into her office and seated him in her chair, allowing him to experience the role he is passionate about.

She also presented him with a police cap and interacted with him, making the occasion memorable.

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The gesture highlighted the Malkajgiri Police’s commitment not only to professional duty but also to compassion and public service.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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