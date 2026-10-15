Malkajgiri sees 29 pc rise in crime cases, 365 kidnapping cases

he commissionerate is expected to receive 235 additional posts following the reorganisation.

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crime at Malkajgiri
Telangana DGP CV Anand at a review meeting with Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate Commissioner B Sumathi (extreme left) and senior officers

Hyderabad: The crime barometer under the Malkajgiri Commissionerate has increased significantly, with property offences and road accident fatalities topping the list. So far this year, 23,747 cases were registered, marking a 29 per cent increase over 2024 and a 28.5 per cent rise over 2025.

Theft cases surged 48 per cent to 2,196 in 2026, compared with 2024 (1,484 cases). Cheating cases rose 16 per cent to 2,789. Cases involving injuries increased by 37 per cent to 1,797 during the same period.

Road accident fatalities rose to 340 in 2026 so far, compared with 308 in 2024 and 270 in 2025. The commissionerate also recorded 41 murder cases and 365 kidnapping cases this year.

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Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand held a review meeting with Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi and other senior officers.

Referring to the murder of a five-year-old girl at Villa Orchids gated community in Bollaram, the DGP stressed the need for continuous surveillance and adequate CCTV coverage in gated communities to prevent similar incidents.

Keesara, LB Nagar, Uppal, Begumpet, Jawaharnagar, Medipally and Kushaiguda were identified as crime hotspots. Cherlapally Ghatkesar and Keesara were flagged as accident-prone stretches, with two-wheelers accounting for a significant share. Drunk-driving checks will intensify along the Vijayawada–Warangal route and around the Outer Ring Road.

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Focus on cybercrime, POCSO cases

The data read that around 10 to 11 cybercrime and white-collar crimes are registered on a daily basis under the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate.

The Jawaharnagar, Hayathnagar, Kushaiguda, Vanasthalipuram and Keesara police stations have received a significant increase in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Officers were instructed to use technical evidence, complete investigations within the prescribed timelines, file charge sheets promptly and ensure that victims receive compensation and support.

Commissioner Sumathi informed the DGP that the reorganisation of the commissionerate had changed police station jurisdictions and staffing requirements. The commissionerate is expected to receive 235 additional posts following the reorganisation.

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Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. Previously, she worked as a sub-editor at The New Indian… More »
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