Mallikarjun Kharge elected as Congress President

Indian National Congress supremo Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the first non-Gandhi President of on Wednesday.

Kharge won the election against his sole opposition candidate, MP Shashi Tharoor by 7897 votes.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari announced Mallikarjun Kharge as the winner stating, “Mallikarjun Kharge wins the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. Kharge has won with 8 times more votes.”

A total of 416 votes have reportedly been declared invalid.

Kharge is likely to take charge next week a day after Diwali (October 23). For the first in over two decades, Congress will get a non-Gandhi President.

Tharoor congratulated Kharge for his win stating that the revival of the party has “truly begun”.