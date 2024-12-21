Mallu Ravi appointed Telangana Congress Parliamentary Party convener

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) has appointed senior MP Mallu Ravi as its new convener.

This decision was made by the party leadership to bolster its organizational structure in the state. The announcement was made by Congress Parliamentary Party Secretary and MP Amar Singh on Friday, December 20.

In addition to the appointment of Mallu Ravi, the Congress party also designated conveners for several other states. Antony has been appointed as the convenor for Kerala and Lakshadweep, while Jothimani will take charge in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In Karnataka, Chandrashekar has been selected, and Praniti Shinde will serve as the convenor for Maharashtra and Goa.

Other key appointments include Brijendra for Rajasthan and Gujarat, Varun Chaudhary for Haryana, and Gurjeet Singh for Punjab, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Imran Masood has been designated for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while Sukdev Bhagat will oversee Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Lastly, Rakibul Hussain has been appointed for Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Nagaland.