Mamata to meet PM Modi on Dec 20 over release of financial dues

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has agreed to Banerjee's request for an appointment with Modi, he said.

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Photo: PTI.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to seek release of financial dues to the state, a top official said on Tuesday.

“The meeting will take place around 11 am on December 20,” the official told PTI.

Banerjee had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA.

