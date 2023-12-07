TMC women MPs protest against Giriraj Singh’s remarks on Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Women MPs from the Trinamool Congress on Thursday held a protest in Parliament premises against Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s “misogynistic” remarks targeting TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The women MPs from the party staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex, and held placards demanding that Singh be expelled.

“We heard the remarks yesterday, and they are absolutely shameful, misogynistic, patriarchal. The Union minister is commenting on the only woman chief minister in India,” TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said.

“Is this the kind of language to use. This is the problem with BJP and its ministers,” said.

“They dislike women. They cannot handle women in positions of power, they cannot handle women in authority. They’re misogynistic to the core,” she charged.

Moitra had shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, “Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate).”

"The problem with BJP and its ministers is that they are shameless. His (Giriraj Singh) remarks are misogynistic. BJP cannot handle women in authority," says TMC MP Mahua Moitra on remarks of Union minister Giriraj Singh on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Several leaders of the TMC had slammed the rural development minister for his comments on the chief minister attending the Kolkata International Film Festival.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen had on Wednesday raised the issue in the House during a debate on the economic situation in the country.

“I would like to strongly protest the pose and posture of one of our Cabinet ministers targeting the only lady chief minister of the country. I can show you the video if you want. It should be noted,” he had said.

The TMC has two women members in the Rajya Sabha and seven women members in the Lok Sabha.