Mamata wants to incite communal riots: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to incite riots between the Hindu and Muslim communities and accused her of indulging in communal politics, sensing defeat of the ruling TMC in the state assembly polls next year.

Questioning Banerjee’s silence over the alleged remarks made by her party MLA Madan Mitra about Lord Ram, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that TMC leaders are making objectionable comments about Hindu deities and faith on her instructions.

“TMC MLA Madan Mitra said Prabhu Ram is Muslim, not a Hindu. Crores of Hindus have been hurt with his remarks, but Mamata Banerjee has kept mum over it,” Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

“Did she expel Madan Mitra from her party? Was any FIR lodged against him?”, the BJP spokesperson asked and alleged, “This shows how Mamata Banerjee is indulging communal politics. She wants to incite Hindu-Muslim riots”.

Bhatia further alleged that Banerjee has been “instructing” her party leader to make such “communal statements” to appease a particular community, as she has realised that her party is going to lose in the state assembly polls next year.

“It is Banerjee’s responsibility to ensure maintenance of law and order as well as peace and tranquillity in the state, as the state home department comes under her. It is also her responsibility to take strict action against those making communal statements,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also claimed that the TMC chief’s appeasement politics for votes have been evident from her past comments and actions.

“When someone greeted her with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in 2019, she furiously came out of her car and told him, ‘I will skin you alive’. We also saw how she called ‘Maha Kumbh’ a ‘Mrityu Kumbh,” he alleged.

“Why do Mamata Banerjee and leaders of her party not respect Hindu beliefs and ideals? Does she or any of her party leaders have the courage to make objectionable statements against any other religion?” the BJP spokesperson questioned.

“Mamata Banerjee considers Hindus second-grade citizens,” Bhatia alleged, asserting that people will give a befitting reply to the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly polls next year.