Mamdani says his wife, him received death threats over Gaza

Washington: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he and his wife have received death threats over their public positions on Israel, the war in Gaza and wider Middle East issues, adding that the intimidation began before he took office and has continued since becoming mayor.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mamdani said speaking out on the conflict had come at a personal cost.

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“It’s difficult to prepare for death threats, but when you’re prepared to stand up for everyone, there are consequences,” he said.

Mamdani said he had also received similar threats while serving in the New York State Legislature, linking them to his criticism of US military assistance to Israel and his opposition to the killing of Palestinian civilians.

He added that his wife had also been subjected to criticism and threats because of her views on Israel and Gaza.

The issue gained wider attention during his mayoral campaign in 2025, when a Texas man was indicted over alleged threatening messages directed at Mamdani. Prosecutors said the suspect made violent threats against the mayor, his family and their home.

Views on the Middle East remain a defining issue

Mamdani has built much of his political profile around criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. He has called on the United States to halt military assistance to Israel, backed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and repeatedly called for a permanent ceasefire.

At the same time, he has described Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel as a war crime and said all parties to the conflict should be held accountable under international law.

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On Iran, Mamdani has argued that military action by the United States and Israel could further destabilise the Middle East. He has instead advocated diplomacy, warning that attempts to pursue regime change risk triggering a broader regional conflict.

In a separate interview with The New York Times, Mamdani said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should face legal proceedings in The Hague, referring to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He later clarified that New York City does not have the independent legal authority to enforce an ICC arrest warrant, adding that responsibility for any such action rests with the US federal government.