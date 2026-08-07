Man aboard Konark Express arrested with 18 kgs of ganja

The ganja was intercepted during an intelligence-based operation conducted with the Railway Protection Force (RPF)r.

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Hyderabad: The EAGLE Force officials seized 18.538 kg of ganja worth Rs 9.26 lakh from a passenger aboard the Konark Express on Friday, August 7.

The ganja was intercepted during an intelligence-based operation conducted with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), said reports.

Acting on a tip-off, the EAGLE Force, in coordination with the RPF, conducted passenger and baggage checks on Konark Express.

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During the operation, officials found a passenger carrying two backpacks and a trolley bag containing 13 packets of ganja weighing 18.538 kg.

The contraband is said to be worth Rs 9.26 lakh. It was seized and the accused taken into custody. A mobile phone was also recovered.

From Odisha to Pune

The accused, Niranjan Pradhan (22), is reportedly a sewing machine worker from the Ganjam district of Odisha. During the preliminary interrogation, he allegedly admitted to taking the ganja from Odisha to Pune on specific instructions from another man who is on the run.

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Pradhan was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Nampally, for further investigation5.

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