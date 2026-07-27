Man arrested for brandishing pistol in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Saroorngar police for allegedly brandishing a country-made pistol on Sunday, July 26.

The accused was identified as Imran, and the police also seized one live round from him. The incident occurred in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Saroornagar. After being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused under section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Saroornagar police said, “The incident occurred at 7 PM. The accused has been arrested and we are interrogating him.” Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Similar incident

In a similar incident, in 2023, a man was arrested for brandishing a pistol in Hyderabad’s Rein Bazar area. The accused was identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Siraj, a bakery worker by profession and resident of Aman Nagar-A in Yakutpura.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man held for brandishing pistols in Rein Bazar

On July 27, 2023, while police were patrolling in the area, they noticed a gathering of local people near the Somnath Temple. The police found that a person carrying two country-made pistols was creating a nuisance and causing panic among the residents in the area.

Two police constables, K. Venkatesh and K. Harish Kumar, immediately overpowered Mohammed Siraj and seized the weapons from him.