Man arrested for ‘desecrating’ Guru Granth Sahib in J-K’s Samba

Manjit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Koulpur village in Ramgarh, reportedly used some inflammable oil to set ablaze the holy text late Tuesday night

Representational image

Jammu: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

Manjit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Koulpur village in Ramgarh, reportedly used some inflammable oil to set ablaze the holy text late Tuesday night, sparking widespread protests by the Sikh community, a police officer said.

“Police arrested the accused after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

