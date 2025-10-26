Man arrested for rape, murder of woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for the alleged rape and murder of a woman from Assam, police said.

Police took up investigation after receiving a complaint on October 23 about an unconscious woman lying in front of an eatery at Begumpet here in the morning hours.

The woman, aged about 30-35 years, had injuries on her face and other parts of the body. A liquor bottle and some food items were also found beside her.

The complainant, who identified the woman, suspected foul play and reported that unknown persons might have murdered her, police said.

During investigation, Y Reddappa, a native of Anantapur district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was traced and apprehended, they said.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the offence. He informed police that he noticed the deceased sitting alone on the footpath late on the night of October 22.

He approached her and engaged in conversation, following which both went to a secluded area nearby.

They consumed liquor that she had brought with her, and later indulged in consensual sexual activity, they said.

Thereafter, when he again attempted intercourse, the deceased resisted due to her physical condition. The accused, in a fit of rage, assaulted her with hands and fists, and forcibly committed rape by holding her neck tightly and throttling her, causing her death, police said.

After realizing that she was motionless, the accused fled from the scene.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody, police added.