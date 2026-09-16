Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Nanded

The alleged incident took place on September 13, said inspector Rajesh Puri of Shivajinagar police station on Tuesday.

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Nanded: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, police said.

The alleged incident took place on September 13, said inspector Rajesh Puri of Shivajinagar police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl was going to buy groceries when accused Adinath Jadhav (28) forcibly took her to an isolated location and sexually assaulted her.

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After returning home, the girl narrated the abuse to her mother, who rushed to the police station to file a complaint.

A case was registered, and Jadhav was subsequently taken into custody, the official said, adding that an investigation was underway.

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