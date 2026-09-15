Driver arrested in Gurugram woman biker hit-and-run case

Gurugram: Kalyan Bainsla, the car driver accused of hitting a woman sports bike rider, was arrested in Rajgarh, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, September 15, Gurugram Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said.

The arrest comes after Gurugram Police added the charge of attempt to murder (Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) in the case, which carries a provision for imprisonment up to 10 years.

Bainsla denies allegations of hit-and-run, says biker was speeding

Bainsla, a gym owner who claims to be an international Kabbadi player, on Monday, September 14, denied allegations that he deliberately hit the woman biker “Sia”, identified as Shivani Chauhan.

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The accused said he did not know the biker was a woman and was only asking her to ride her bike slowly. “I was travelling with my family. I didn’t make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked to ride her bike slowly.”

He admitted that a collision occurred but added that he left fearing a mob attack. Bainsla said around 20 to 22 motorcyclists were speeding past him, while Sia was driving at 140 to 160 kmph.

‘I am being harassed’

Bainsla said she was turning “without checking her mirrors” and just then, near a U-turn, he “lost control of the car” and a collision occurred. “It was my fault; I admit it.”

After the collision, the accused said that initially he told his brother they should stop but later changed his mind after the bikers reportedly hurled abuses.

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“My family was with me, so I feared they might beat us up if we stopped. I even stopped the car at a red light to speak to them and explained that it wasn’t my fault. After that, my brother refused to stop there,” he said.

“There isn’t a single case against me from the past. Now, I am being harassed,” he added.

He has deactivated his Instagram account following the controversy.

Sia responds

Following the interview, Sia released another video on social media, levelling serious allegations against accused Bainsla.

In the video, she questioned why Bainsla did not stop at the scene after his car hit her motorcycle if he was truly distressed by the accident.

Sia also alleged that she was targeted because she is a woman biker and there was a deliberate attempt to stop her. She claimed that her life could have been lost and the accused did not even attempt to check if she was safe following the accident.

Sia said that Bainsla did not stop for even a second after hitting her with his car. “I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram,” she added.

Videos of hit-and-run enough evidence: Sia

She said the two videos that have surfaced regarding the hit-and-run case constitute sufficient evidence. The accident was fully captured on camera, clearly showing the car hitting her bike and the driver fleeing the scene. People like him need to be “taught” how to drive, she added.

Additionally, a video captured by the camera of another rider following behind is also going viral.

The video captured by Instagram user ‘youknowabhishek_’ shows the car driver first signalling Sia to stop. When she did not stop, the accused steered the car toward her sports bike and hit her from the side. The Instagram user said that he no longer feels that Gurugram is safe for women.

Sia, a resident of Delhi, has completed a course in fashion designing and also contested the 2022 municipal elections from Kalkaji. Her father Roshan Chauhan is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from PTI)