Man attacks Ladki Bahin beneficiary wife over argument on withdrawing money to buy liquor

The woman's account was linked to his phone number and he used to pay for liquor from that account using his phone, he informed.

Pune: A man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Solapur district for attacking his wife, who is a Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiary, after an argument over money from her account being used to buy liquor, a police official said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of Loni village in Madha tehsil, is a habitual drinker and often withdrew money from his wife’s account, the official said.

The woman’s account was linked to his phone number and he used to pay for liquor from that account using his phone, he informed.

“On Sunday, the woman questioned her husband on why he was taking money from her account to buy liquor. He then attacked her with a sharp weapon. She sustained injuries but is in a stable condition now. The man was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions,” the official said.

