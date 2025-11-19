Man attacks RTC bus driver for not giving way, case lodge

Hyderabad: An RTC bus driver was attacked on Wednesday by a car owner after the former was unable to give way to the latter due to a narrow road.

The incident occurred in Vallampatla village of Ellantakunta mandal. The TGSRTC bus was travelling from Ellantakunta to Sircilla.

Police told Siasat.com that the car was approaching in the opposite direction and since the road was small, the RTC bus could not provide space for both vehicles to ride together.

“After passing, the car driver stopped the bus, entered the vehicle and started kicking driver K Balaraju in front of his passengers,” police said.

A video of the assault was shot by the female bus conductor who questioned the car driver about his actions. “If you are not given a pass you will dare assault us?” she is heard confronting the driver.

A little boy, presumably a relative of the irate car driver ,is seen trying to hold him back. A case of assault on a government official and other sections was registered. The car driver has not yet been arrested.