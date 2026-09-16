Man bites off wife’s nose during fight in Telangana’s Mancherial

The incident occurred in Kotapalli mandal when the woman, Mamatha, refused to return to her matrimonial home.

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Woman with a nose injury wearing a mask and pink dupatta in a hospital setting.
Woman admitted to hospital after husband bites off her nose in Telangana

Hyderabad: A fight between a couple in Mancherial turned ugly as a man bit off part of his wife’s nose on Wednesday, September 16.

The couple has been married for eight years and has two daughters. The incident occurred in Kotapalli mandal when the woman, Mamatha, refused to return to her matrimonial home.

She had been staying with her parents for the past few days due to a marital dispute with her husband, Manichander.

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On Wednesday, when Manichander arrived at Mamatha’s residence, an argument ensued between him and his father-in-law after the latter refused to send Mamtha with him. Enraged by the denial, Manichander attacked his father-in-law with a stick. As Mamtha intervened, her husband bit off her nose.

Following the incident, the woman was given first aid and subsequently shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal for treatment.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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