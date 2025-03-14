Man booked for alleged triple talaq over phone in Shamshabad

Complaint filed by his 27-year-old wife.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th March 2025 8:58 am IST
triple Talaq
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A man has been booked for allegedly divorcing his wife over the phone by saying ‘talaq’ three times, a practice declared invalid by the Supreme Court.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The incident took place in Shamshabad, where the RGIA police registered a case against Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki, based on a complaint filed by his 27-year-old wife.

According to the complaint, the woman married Ahmed in 2009 through a love marriage, and they initially had a happy life. However, she alleged that he later became involved with another woman, which led to frequent arguments.

MS Creative School

Following a recent confrontation, she left their home and moved in with her parents. On Tuesday, Ahmed reportedly called her and pronounced ‘talaq’ three times over the phone.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th March 2025 8:58 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button