Man booked for alleged triple talaq over phone in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A man has been booked for allegedly divorcing his wife over the phone by saying ‘talaq’ three times, a practice declared invalid by the Supreme Court.

The incident took place in Shamshabad, where the RGIA police registered a case against Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki, based on a complaint filed by his 27-year-old wife.

According to the complaint, the woman married Ahmed in 2009 through a love marriage, and they initially had a happy life. However, she alleged that he later became involved with another woman, which led to frequent arguments.

Following a recent confrontation, she left their home and moved in with her parents. On Tuesday, Ahmed reportedly called her and pronounced ‘talaq’ three times over the phone.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.