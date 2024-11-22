Man booked for harassing woman anchor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was booked on Thursday, November 21, for allegedly harassing a woman anchor in Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as Harish, who was friends with the 30-year-old anchor. The two planned to get married. However, Harish married another woman and began harassing the anchor via phone calls.

Unable to bear the harassment, the anchor approached the Jubilee Hills police and filed a complaint against Harish. Based on the complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case and initiated the investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “This is a matter of harassment by the accused, who also reached the anchor’s office and created a ruckus there. A case has been registered under section 74(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita.”