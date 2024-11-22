Man booked for harassing woman anchor in Hyderabad

The accused was identified as Harish, who was friends with the 30-year-old anchor. The two planned to get married. However, Harish married another woman and began harassing the anchor via phone calls.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd November 2024 12:10 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was booked on Thursday, November 21, for allegedly harassing a woman anchor in Hyderabad.

Unable to bear the harassment, the anchor approached the Jubilee Hills police and filed a complaint against Harish. Based on the complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case and initiated the investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “This is a matter of harassment by the accused, who also reached the anchor’s office and created a ruckus there. A case has been registered under section 74(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita.”

