Man booked for uploading Dawood Ibrahim’s picture on social media profile

A resident of Sector-9, Noida, has found himself in legal trouble after uploading a picture of mafia Dawood Ibrahim on his social media profile.

The act has raised concerns among law enforcement about potential risks to public harmony, leading to prompt police action.

According to Phase-1 police station in-charge, Amit Bhadana, an investigation was launched after sub-inspector Rahul Pratap Singh received a tip-off about the profile update. The accused, identified as Junaid alias Rehan, had reportedly put a photo of Ibrahim on his X account.

Dawood Ibrahim, one of India’s most wanted criminals, is associated with a range of criminal activities, and the use of his image in a social media profile is being treated as a possible disturbance to social peace. The police cited section 196 (1) (B) of the BNS, which pertains to actions that may disrupt harmony among communities, as grounds for the charge against Junaid.

The investigation is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on its findings.