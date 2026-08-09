Man caught with 4.2 kg ganja chocolates in Rangareddy district

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department apprehended a 39-year-old man and seized 4.2 kg of ganja chocolates from his possession on Saturday, August 8.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team apprehended Ajay Singh, son of Sitaram Singh, a resident of Nanakramguda in Serilingampally, Rangareddy district, and recovered the contraband from him.

A mobile phone was also seized from his possession. The suspect, the seized contraband, and relevant documents were handed over to the Kondapur police for further investigation and necessary legal action.

The same day, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with Abdullapurmet police, apprehended a 30-year-old driver for allegedly peddling hash oil. They seized 200 ml of the oil worth Rs 2.5 lakh from him.

EAGLE intercepted the suspect, Burse Narendra Srinivas, when he got down from a bus on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) along the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway.

According to police, Srinivas is a native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh and is a resident of Gurramguda in Balapur, Rangareddy district.

He was earlier working as a driver but became addicted to alcohol and ganja and entered the drug trade.