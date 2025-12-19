Man convicted under POCSO for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man has been convicted under the POCSO Act for the rape of a minor girl in Hyderabad.

The court has awarded rigorous imprisonment for 25 years to the man and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

Hyderabad girl raped in 2024

The heinous crime took place in 2024 and the complaint was filed at the Market Police station.

As per the complaint, which was filed by the victim’s mother on October 27, 2024, the convict in the POCSO case, a security guard at the Golden Plaza Building in Pot Market, forcibly took the minor girl to the building’s fourth floor on the night of October 26, 2024.

Also Read Traffic diversions in Hyderabad due to Mehdipatnam skywalk construction

He assaulted and raped the girl. Her cries alerted witnesses, who rushed to the spot, rescued the girl, and apprehended the man at the scene.

Later, based on the complaint, charges were filed under relevant sections of the BNS, the POCSO Act, and the SC/ST (POA) Act.

Investigation to conviction

During the investigation of the Hyderabad girl rape case, comprehensive scientific, medical, and documentary evidence was collected. Witnesses were examined thoroughly, which resulted in a strong charge sheet being filed in court.

The detailed trial concluded with a conviction on December 19, 2025. Smt. T. Anitha, the XII Additional Sessions Judge in Nampally, Hyderabad, presided over the case.

The court convicted the accused under the BNS, POCSO, and SC/ST Acts. The court also ordered compensation of Rs 2,00,000 for the Hyderabad girl.