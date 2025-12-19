Hyderabad: The construction of a skywalk at Mehdipatnam will result in traffic diversions in Hyderabad from December 19 to 21.

During the construction of the skywalk, the road stretch between Rethibowli junction and SD Eye Hospital will be closed.

Avoid road stretch from Pillar number 40 to 1

In view of the construction of the skywalk, traffic congestion is expected on the surrounding roads and junctions.

Due to the traffic congestion, commuters can avoid the road stretch between pillar number 40 and 1 and consider alternative routes.

Traffic diversions in Hyderabad due to Mehdipatnam skywalk construction

The traffic coming from the Attapur side and intending to proceed towards Banjara Hills may use the alternative route: Rethibowli – Nanal Nagar Junction – Film Nagar – Banjara Hills.

Commuters coming from the Attapur side and intending to proceed towards Nampally may use the alternative route: Gudimalkapur – Yadav Bhavan – Meraj Café Junction right turn – Asif Nagar – Mallepally – Nampally.

The vehicles coming from Tolichowki and intending to proceed towards Nampally or Lakadikapool should take the alternative route at Nanal Nagar Junction – Balika Bhavan – Laxmi Nagar via Pillar No.68 – U-turn at Pillar No.57 – Gudimalkapur – Yadav Bhavan – Meraj Café Junction right turn – Asif Nagar – Mallepally – Nampally – Lakadikapool.