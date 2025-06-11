Man dies by suicide in Hyderabad after loan harassment; 4 held

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a residence in Bandlaguda on Tuesday, June 10, following harassment over loan repayment.

The victim has been identified as Sagar Raju from Odisha.

According to reports, the victim had been confined and pressured to sign a repayment bond by four individuals, including a friend who had lent him money.

In 2020, he had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from his friend Narasimhulu, a mason. Unable to repay the loan, Raju was allegedly taken by Narasimhulu to the house of another acquaintance, Yousuf, where two others, including Shekar and Qasim, were also present.

Also Read Abused for taking bath near sump, tribal boy dies by suicide in Telangana

The four individuals reportedly confined Raju in a room and demanded that he either repay the amount or sign a bond with a strict deadline. Under pressure, Raju agreed. While the four went out to arrange the bond, he was left alone in the house during which he died by suicide.

Following a complaint from his family, a case was registered, and all four accused were taken into custody by Bandlaguda police.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)

