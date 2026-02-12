Man-eating bear captured after killing one on Telangana-Maharashtra border

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Forest Department, on Thursday, February 12, tranquillised and captured a man-eating bear that attacked eight people residing along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. One victim died on the spot.

According to officials, the attack occurred on early Wednesday morning, February 11, in Dayal Dhannur village of Kinwat taluka under Nanded district, located along the border of the two states. At the time of the incident, villagers were working on their farms. While one person died on the spot, one remains in a critical stage, and the remaining six have serious injuries.

Following the attack, a high alert was sounded in all neigbhouring villagers. Officials said that the bear had moved towards Telangana.

Authorities said the situation is now under control, bringing relief to residents of border villages.