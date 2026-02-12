Man-eating bear captured after killing one on Telangana-Maharashtra border

Following the attack, a high alert was sounded in all neigbhouring villagers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th February 2026 6:45 pm IST
bear
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Forest Department, on Thursday, February 12, tranquillised and captured a man-eating bear that attacked eight people residing along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. One victim died on the spot.

According to officials, the attack occurred on early Wednesday morning, February 11, in Dayal Dhannur village of Kinwat taluka under Nanded district, located along the border of the two states. At the time of the incident, villagers were working on their farms. While one person died on the spot, one remains in a critical stage, and the remaining six have serious injuries.

Following the attack, a high alert was sounded in all neigbhouring villagers. Officials said that the bear had moved towards Telangana.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Authorities said the situation is now under control, bringing relief to residents of border villages.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th February 2026 6:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button