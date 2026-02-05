Differently abled man ends life in Hyderabad for not getting married

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on Wednesday, February 4, allegedly due to depression over his inability to get married.

The deceased was identified as P Srinivas, a native of Rajhamundry, Andhra Pradesh. He was living alone in Prashanagar area of Kukatpally and was employed at a hospital.

According to the Kukatpally Police, Srinivas was differently abled and his mother, Parvathi, visited him occasionally.

Recently, Srinivas’s friend Mahesh began staying with him since the former was upset over not finding a match. On Wednesday, when Mahesh was away, Srinivas hung himself to death.

The Kukatpally Police found a note in which Srinivas said no one was responsible for his suicide.