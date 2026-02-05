Telangana CM welcomes HC judgement on TGPSC Group 1 mains exam

He termed the High Court's order as a victory over "conspiracy to obstruct the job recruitments."

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 5, welcomed the Telangana High Court‘s decision to quash a single-bench judgement which ordered the re-evaluation or reconduct of the Telangana Public Service Commission Group 1 exams.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the High Court’s verdict on Group-1 recruitments,” Reddy said in a post on X. He termed the High Court’s order as a victory over “conspiracy to obstruct the job recruitments.” He congratulated the 563 qualified candidates.

“For the first time after the formation of the Telangana State, you have been appointed as Group 1 officers. Now, I call upon you to rededicate yourselves to the reconstruction of the state,” the CM said.

Telangana High Court’s verdict

The Chief Minister’s message comes after the Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed a single bench judgement that ordered the re-evaluation or reconduct of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 mains examination.

The TGPSC conducted the examinations from October 21 to 27, 2024, to fill 563 vacancies in the state. At least 31,383 candidates had applied for the exams and around 30,000 candidates appeared for them. However, aspirants led by K Parshuramulu from Siddipet, filed a petition alleging discrepancies in the evaluation of the answer sheets.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, dismissed another appeal filed by unsuccessful candidates seeking reexamination.

The High Court’s judgement will pave the way for the appointment of the candidates who qualified the examinations.

