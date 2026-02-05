Telangana HC rejects re-evaluation, reconduct of Group 1 mains exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, February 5, quashed a single bench judgement that ordered the re-evaluation or reconduct of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 mains examination.

The TGPSC conducted the examinations from October 21 to 27, 2024, to fill 563 vacancies in the state. At least 31,383 candidates had applied for the exams and around 30,000 candidates appeared for it. However, aspirants led by K Parshuramulu from Siddipet, filed a petition alleging discrepancies in the evaluation of the answer sheets.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, dismissed another appeal filed by unsuccessful candidates seeking reexamination.

The High Court’s judgement will pave the way for appointment of the candidates who qualified the exam.

What the earlier order said

On September 9, 2025, a single-judge bench of the High Court ordered the re-evaluation of answer scripts of the Group 1 mains candidates. It said that if the reevaluation was not possible, then the exams be conducted afresh. The TGPSC was asked to complete the exercise in eight months.

A 222-page judgement of the bench read, “The Commission, while conducting the exams, did not maintain transparency and acted in a biased manner, deviating from the rules. The Commission failed to conduct the exam and in evaluating the answers.”

In October 2025, the Supreme Court had asked the Telangana High Court to take up the matter on priority and dispose the potions at the earliest. Based on the directions of the apex court, the Telangana High Court heard writ appeals from December 22 to December 30, 2025, and pronounced the judgement on Thursday.