Telangana HC suspends re-evaluation of TGPSC Group 1 exams

Hyderabad: In much relief to Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) aspirants, the High Court, on Wednesday, September 24, suspended the single bench order that directed the re-evaluation of the Group-I main exam.

The single bench, on September 9, ordered TGPSC to reevaluate the Group 1 exams manually and declare results in two months, failing which the process will be scrapped and fresh exams will be conducted.

On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin passed the interim order after hearing petitions filed by the TGPSC and candidates.

It directed all petitioners to file written submissions by October 10. The matter has been posted to October 15 for a detailed hearing.

TGPSC Group 1 exams

Soon after coming to power, the Congress government issued a notification for the recruitment of 563 Group 1 vacancies. However, the recruitment process was put on hold in April 2025 following allegations of irregularities in the mains evaluation.

Some students approached the Supreme Court, challenging the government’s decision. However, the top court rejected the plea and allowed the exams to proceed, affecting about 30,000 candidates.

In July, petitioners reapproached the Supreme Court, alleging irregularities, lack of transparency, and use of non-Telugu evaluators for Telugu medium exams. However, the apex court struck down their plea, observing that the claims were made with bad intentions.