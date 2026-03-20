Man ends life, mother dies of cardiac arrest in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died by suicide and his mother died of a cardiac arrest upon seeing his body in Telangana’s Jagtial on Wednesday, March 18.

The incident occurred in Mote village, Jagtial Urban mandal, on Ugadi. The son was identified as 25-year-old Doda Sampath, who was distressed due to financial issues. Sampath died during treatment at a government hospital.

Sampath’s mother Mallavva, 55, was shifted to a hospital in Jagtial and died while undergoing treatment. The elder son Sasntosh is employed in Turkey and is unable to return due to non issuance of visa.

The Jagtial Rural police registered a case of suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and an investigation is underway.