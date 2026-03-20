Man ends life, mother dies of cardiac arrest in Telangana

The man was distressed due to financial issues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th March 2026 9:24 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died by suicide and his mother died of a cardiac arrest upon seeing his body in Telangana’s Jagtial on Wednesday, March 18.

The incident occurred in Mote village, Jagtial Urban mandal, on Ugadi. The son was identified as 25-year-old Doda  Sampath, who was distressed due to financial issues. Sampath died during treatment at a government hospital.

Sampath’s mother Mallavva, 55, was shifted to a hospital in Jagtial and died while undergoing treatment. The elder son Sasntosh is employed in Turkey and is unable to return due to non issuance of visa.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The Jagtial Rural police registered a case of suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th March 2026 9:24 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button