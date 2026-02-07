Man enters ladies compartment of Mumbai’s local train wearing burqa

According to repots, a complaint was filed with the local police station regarding the incident.

News Desk |   Published: 7th February 2026 6:03 pm IST
Burqa clad man enters ladies compartment in a local train in Mumbai
A burqa-clad man entered a ladies’ compartment of a local train in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, causing discomfort among the passengers. The timing of the incident is unclear.

In a video shared on social media, one of the passengers who recorded the incident is heard saying, “A man wearing a burqa has jumped into the ladies’ compartment. He boarded the train from the Ghatkopar railway station. We don’t know what he is here for, and when we tried to confront him, he alighted the train.”

The passenger asked women to be safe. According to reports, a complaint has been filed with the local police station regarding the incident.

However, when Siasat.com contacted the Ghatkopar police, there was no response.

