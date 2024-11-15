Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after consuming chicken biryani at a popular restaurant in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on November 14 at a hotel located in Neredmet, Hyderabad.

Hospitalized after eating biryani at restaurant in Hyderabad

The man experienced severe vomiting, diarrhea, and fever shortly after eating the biryani. He was rushed to the area hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The case gained attention when a concerned citizen shared the victim’s ordeal on the social media platform X.

Alongside pictures of the young man and his medical prescription, the post urged authorities to take strict action against food establishments serving substandard food.

The post read, “After having chicken biryani at Green Bawarchi @Neredmet on 14th Nov late evening.. the boy started having vomits, loose motions and severe stomach pain. A clear case of food poisoning!

Request @cfs_telangana @CommissionrGHMC to kindly take stern action.

Further, several such complaints are regularly reported against such local eateries. There is a growing necessity for a large scale food safety inspections in the Malkajgiri constituency”.

In response, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) confirmed that their food safety team had been alerted and would investigate the matter.

Also Read Video: Cockroach found in biryani at famous Hyderabad restaurant

Dear citizen, The Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC have been alerted on this issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest. — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) November 15, 2024

A Growing Pattern of Food Safety Violations

This incident is not an isolated case in Hyderabad. Recently, a woman lost her life, and 20 others were hospitalized after consuming momos from a roadside stall in the Banjara Hills area.

The victims reported severe symptoms shortly after eating, prompting local police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

Recently, Hyderabad’s Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, conducted surprise inspections at two popular restaurants and discovered multiple violations.

It remains to be seen what action authorities will take against the restaurant in Hyderabad where the man consumed biryani and subsequently fell ill.

Food safety violations like these highlight the urgent need for stricter regulations, regular inspections, and accountability among food establishments in the city.