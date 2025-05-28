Man falls into open nala during heavy rains in Suraram, dies

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man died after allegedly falling into an open nala and drowning during the heavy rains that lashed Suraram, Hyderabad, late Tuesday night, May 27.

The victim, identified as K Padmarao, reportedly slipped and fell into the open drain, where he was washed away by the strong water flow.

Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police about the mishap.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are also verifying whether Padmarao was in an inebriated condition at the time of the fall.

The Suraram police have launched a probe into the matter and are gathering further details from eyewitnesses and the local community.