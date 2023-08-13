Man flees with cab after sending driver to fetch biryani in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A conman fled away with a private taxi after sending the driver to fetch a biryani for him on Sunday, August 13. The incident took place at Rudraram village in Patancheruvu mandal of Sangareddy district.

Police said that a man hired a taxi belonging to Naresh at Zaheerabad. The man introduced himself as an official of Mumbai police and went first to the Sangareddy women’s police station. After travelling some distance, the alleged thief went to the Sangareddy SP office and spoke over the phone with someone before leaving the place in a hurry.

Naresh believed the passenger was indeed a police official and was on some official work. The man then asked Naresh if he could drop him at Hyderabad and bargained the fare for Rs. 3,000.

On the way to Hyderabad, the passenger told the driver that he was feeling hungry and asked him to fetch a biryani pack for him. The man stopped the vehicle in front of Palace Hotel at Rudraram village and bought a parcel for him. The thief again handed over Rs. 1,000 and asked him to get three more Biryani parcels.

Naresh went inside the hotel to bring the parcels and when he came out the car and the passenger were missing. After searching for the vehicle, he approached the Patancheruvu police. A case has been filed and special teams formed to hunt down the thief.

The police verified the details at the hotel at Zaheerabad and found the man had booked a room by furnishing Aadhar card details and according to the document his name is Abhinash Prakash Shinde.