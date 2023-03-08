Man followed by PM Modi on Twitter lauds harassment of Muslim women on Holi

A Twitter user by the name Sushant Kumar Rai (@Skraivns) uploaded a viral video on his Facebook page lauding the harassment of Muslim women by a Hindu mob who were playing Holi. Rai is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media site.

A video of a Hindu mob throwing water on Muslim women is posted online by a Hindu supremacist along with a song. The song is about adding colours to women's blouses and the whole body.



इनका कोई भी त्योहार मुसलमानो को टारगेट किए बगैर नही मनता। pic.twitter.com/amYT1yfpZk — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 8, 2023

In the video, three women are sitting on an e-ricksaw. While two of them are clad in Burkha, the third one has covered her face with a yellow cloth.

As the Hindu mob approaches the rickshaw, one of the women in Burkha is seen warning them not to throw any colour. However, as she argues, a person from behind pours a bucket full of water on them. The rickshaw soon drives away for safety.

The geography of the video is still not clear though.

Sushant Kumar Rai, whose Facebook profile reads: Hindu Nationalist | Proud Indian | RW (right wing) | Student | Im Responsible For Wht I Say Not For Wht u Understand – uploaded the video on his FB page with the caption “Happy Holi Guys”.

The post received 159 positive reactions.

Sushant Kumar Rai’s Twitter profile is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal.

However, when Siasat.com tried to find out Sushant Kumar Rai’s social media profiles such as Twitter, and Instagram, they ceased to exist for reasons unknown.